Shares in Peugeot fall 2 percent, as analysts point to an uncertain outlook for the carmaker, which had been higher earlier in the session after its 2011 results included plans for asset sales.

The stock underperforms the STOXX Europe 600 Autos Index, up 1.9 percent. Trading volumes in Peugeot shares are more than 170 percent of the 90-day average.

Earlier, Peugeot shares had been higher even as it recorded a second-half operating loss of 497 million euros at the core manufacturing arm.

The company raised its 2012 savings target by 200 million euros to 1 billion and pledged to reduce stocks of unsold cars to improve cash flow.

"They just don't have any visibility on their earnings," says an analyst, who said the company's conference call had not given assurances about matters such as profitability. "They couldn't really say very much."

Another analyst, Xavier Caroen, Kepler Capital Markets says: "The outlook for 2012 was not encouraging."

Moody's Investors Services says it is reviewing the company's debt with a view to a possible downgrade. Caroen says this may put pressure on the company to sell more assets.

"The review was triggered by Peugeot's announcement of its fiscal year 2011 results which have been well below Moody's expectations," Moody's says in a statement.

"Peugeot's performance continues to be highly reliant on several European markets, such as France, Spain and Italy. In these markets (the company) is facing considerable challenges due to declining demand leading to intensifying price pressure in its key product segments," Moody's says.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net