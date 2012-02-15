Twists in Athens' bid to secure a bailout are keeping stock markets volatile today, but in the longer term, the euro zone and its bourses could be better off without Greece, Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital.

"There is a degree of seriousness about European policymakers to draw a line in the sand. If Greece is allowed, to fall  longer term it improves the situation," he says.

Allowing Greece to default while supporting Ireland and Portugal would show that the euro zone is serious about its demands for austerity measures and reforms, he says, adding that the euro could appreciate in the longer term if the currency block loses a weaker member.

