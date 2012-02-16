Shares in Capgemini soar 5.7 percent, hitting a near-seven month high and breaking above their 200-day moving average, after Europe's largest computer consultancy says its full-year 2011 operating profit rose 21.7 percent, boosted by strong demand for its technology services.

"Welcome surprises at all levels," a Paris-based trader says.

"The figures should largely satisfy the consensus. This was a good publication, and the group was especially reassuring on operational leverage and cash generation."

