Shares in Kingfisher fall 1.2 percent, having closed at their highest level in near eight months in the previous session, as investors bank profits after Europe's biggest home improvements retailer said it would meet forecasts for a 20 percent rise in year profit.

"Although there are consumer demand issues with the company's two core markets, the stock, in our view, is undervalued ... Management now has a proven track record, while the company has a relatively strong balance sheet and an international spread of activities," Seymour Pierce says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating and raising its target price to 310 pence from 275 pence.

Technical levels, however, point to a minor pull back for the shares, after they gained 2.9 percent on Wednesday.

"Yesterday's advance has simply served to reinforce the impression that it is no longer the bears who are in charge of this situation. The only real caveat to the short-term bull case is that Kingfisher now looks fairly overbought," Bill Mcnamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, says.

Kingfisher's 14-day relative strength index has run up to a reading of 70 percent, which is a ten-month high and indicates the shares have hit overbought territory, but Mcnamara says the 52-week high, at 287 pence, is the next area of possible resistance.

