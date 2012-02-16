The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.3 percent lower in early deals, faring better than the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 which shed 0.9 and 1.3 percent respectively.

Alumasc Group slumps near 40 percent after reporting first-half underlying pretax profit more than halved as capacity restraints and cost overruns hurt margins at its precision division, leading the firm to cut its dividend.

4Imprint rises 11.5 percent after the firm announces it has sold Brand Addition and Kreyer Promotion Service for an aggregate consideration of 24 million pounds.

