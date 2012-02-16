Citigroup sees a further 11 percent upside in global equity markets and its strategy has a more cyclical/pro-beta tilt, with "overweight" stances on financials, IT and consumer staples, and regions such as the emerging markets and the UK.

Global equities have rallied 20 percent from their October lows and while Citigroup says indexes are due for a period of consolidation, it sees more upside to come as "safe" bond yields remain low, fund inflows pick up and corporate earnings remain resilient.

"History shows that after a pull-back as large as this (the 20 percent correction in equity markets in mid-2011), stock indices are likely to bounce strongly as long as there is no significant downturn in corporate earnings," it says in a note.

Citi is bullish on emerging markets saying they will benefit from easier global central bank policy and improving investor risk appetite, while it likes the UK as its listed companies have large international businesses and should continue to generate solid earnings per share growth, even if the UK economy falls into recession.

Consumer Discretionary is Citi's least preferred cyclical sector. It is also "underweight" in healthcare as valuations look unattractive and in utilities, which it says is a "defensive sector, hampered by regulatory issues, (and) should continue to be left behind as markets rise".

Regionally, Citi is "neutral" on Europe ex UK and "underweight" the United States, where it expects stock prices to continue to rise although it sees better gains elsewhere.

