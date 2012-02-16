Shares in aluminium maker Norsk Hydro jump 3.9 percent on stronger-than-expected results, outperforming a 1.1 percent drop in the European Basic resources index.

"The aluminium market is challenging as is the cost level, but given what the competition has delivered and the market challenges, this (report) was a bit better than expected," says Handelsbanken analyst Anne Gjoeen.

Lower prices on aluminium and a weakening market did not dent Hydro's business as much as feared, and its core October-December earnings came in 20 percent above consensus.

