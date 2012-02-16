Shares in 4Imprint rise 11.5 percent after the firm announces it has sold Brand Addition and Kreyer Promotion Service for an aggregate consideration of 24 million pounds.

"The deal dilutes earnings per share (EPS) in 2012 by around 44 percent and 2013 by 41 percent on a simple pro forma basis," Peel Hunt says in a note.

"However, the rating attributed by the market to the shares should rise as EPS growth will be driven to a greater extent by the high-growth U.S. operation and as the risks associated with the pension fund deficit are reduced," it says, repeating its "buy" rating.

