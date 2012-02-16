Shares in BAE Systems fall 3.5 percent after Europe's biggest defence contractor reports a 7 percent drop in full-year profit, hit by continued cuts to military spending by the United States and Britain, and forecasts flat sales in 2012.

The shares underperform a 0.8 percent decline for the FTSE 100, with trading volumes more than 82 percent of the 90-day daily average.

Revenues fell 14 percent to 19.15 billion pounds after the U.S. army cut supply orders following its pullout from Iraq and after the delay of an order for 72 Eurofighter Typhoon jets by Saudi Arabia.

"Our underlying profit forecasts will be coming down by (about) 5 percent," Investec Securities says in a note.

"The main culprit is Electronic Systems ... and this will be a disappointment to the market. There is no new share buyback. We place our recommendation and price target under review."

The broker currently has a "hold" rating on the shares.

