Shares in French broadcaster TF1 rise 7 percent, the biggest gainers on Europe's STOXX index, after posting 2011 revenue that beat expectations while the firm says it expects stable sales this year.

"On the whole year, sales reach 2.619 billion euros, almost stable compared to last year, which is higher than guidance," analysts at Gilbert Dupont write in a note.

"Advertising sales of the channel fell 2.9 percent, impacted by a drop in volumes, while diversifications recorded a 4 percent growth, driven by the full-year integration of TMC and NT1," they write, referring to TF1's channels.

The stock is currently trading just under 9 euros, giving the company a market value of around 1.9 billion euros.

