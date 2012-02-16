Shares in AB Foods rise 1 percent, among the top gainers on a weak FTSE 100, as Morgan Stanley raises its recommendation on the owner of discount fashion chain Primark to "overweight" from "equal-weight", according to traders.

Citing a note, traders say Morgan Stanley sees upside risks to medium-term consensus expectations, and that the market is underestimating the firm's long-term growth potential.

Morgan Stanley also says AB Foods is attractively valued, according to traders, and raises its target price to 1,350 pence from 1,100 pence.

