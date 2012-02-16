Shares in Reed Elsevier rise 0.9 percent, outperforming a weaker FTSE 100, after the Anglo-Dutch publishing and events group reports a rise in full year profit and says it expects to generate more revenue and profit growth in 2012.

The group says adjusted operating profit rose 5 percent to 1.626 billion pounds ($2.55 billion)

Investec Securities retains its "buy" rating, describing the figures as "line/marginally better" than it had forecast and says the outlook comments "look solid overall".

"Shares look decent value for a positive if modest growth, good margin business," Investec says.

