Shares in Britain's second-biggest bookmaker Ladbrokes fall more than 2 percent on concerns relating to possible tax increases in the UK budget, overshadowing a better-than-expected full year operating profit.

"Whilst the uncertain consumer outlook remains a concern, the Board is encouraged by the resilience of UK Retail and early signs of growth in Digital. In the short term, we are taking a cautious view on the shares ahead of the budget on 21 March," Oriel Securities says.

Oriel says that betting stocks are often nervous ahead of the budget and this year there are issues like the likelihood of a consultation on taxing offshore-based online operators targeting the UK market and the rate of Machine Gaming Duty will be higher than originally expected.

"These two issues could have a significant effect on group profits," says Oriel, which has a "reduce" ratings on the stock.

The company, which has around 2,100 shops in Britain, said its group operating profit fell by 0.4 percent to 193.5 million pounds ($303.7 million).

