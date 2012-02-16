Spanish banks fall, with heavyweight BBVA down 5.3 percent in trading volumes of 116 percent of the 90-day average, after a ban on short selling in the country's financial stocks is lifted.

The Spanish financial sector falls 4.4 percent, underperforming European banks, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index down 1.4 percent.

Spain's stock market regulator CNMV said on Wednesday it had decided to lift its ban on short-selling of financial stocks given improved market conditions, in accordance with other European regulators. The ban was lifted from Thursday.

Banco Santander, the biggest bank in the euro zone, falls 3.7 percent.

Banco Popular falls 6.8 percent in volumes more than double the 90-day average. Bankia falls 8.2 percent.

"It's evident that during all these past months one of the reasons why the banks have (resisted) the pressure from inside and out is the short-selling ban. So it's paradoxical that it's lifted right as Greece is on the precipice," says a trader in Madrid.

