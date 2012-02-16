The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.5 percent, outperforming the blue chips, down 0.7 percent, and the midcaps, 1.2 percent weaker.

Paragon Diamonds adds 6.6 percent after the Africa-focused explorer finds the first large diamonds at the Lemphane Kimberlite project in Lesotho.

Norcros, which makes showers and floor tiles, drops more than 11 percent after warning its full-year adjusted profit will fall short of previous expectations, hurt by weakness in its major markets.

