The Euro STOXX 50 has broken below the lower band of an uptrend channel started in mid-December, signalling a change in trend in the short term, charts show.

The euro zone's blue chip index, home of bellwethers such as Telefonica , Nokia and Siemens, had surged 16.5 percent in nearly two months, boosted by the European Central Bank's aggressive 3-year funding operation, before delays in Greek talks for a debt swap deal and a new bailout package prompted investors to book profits.

"The speed at which the indexes have been rallying had become unsustainable. The trendline is indeed broken. It means we're getting a change in trend, although not necessarily a complete reverse of the trend," says Vincent Ganne, technical analyst at TradingSat, in Paris.

