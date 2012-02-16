European shares pare losses as stocks on Wall Street gain in early trade following upbeat U.S. data on the labour and housing sectors.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is down 0.3 percent at 1,072.80 points after falling to a low of 1,064.64 earlier in the session. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are up 0.1 to 0.3 percent.

Data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to a near four-year low, suggesting the labor market was finally strengthening. Also, U.S. housing starts rose more than forecast in January.

