Stoxx 600 Banks could be in for a rally given its break above the 150 level, and with robust trading volumes an indication of investor confidence, charts show.

Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day-By-Day, says the index is now eyeing a strong resistance line at 180, a low reached in mid-2010 and a level at which in summer 2011 there was a lot of volatility, when it served as the medium-term crash signal.

Gastaldy doubts that Stoxx 600 Banks will have a dead-cat bounce as was the case this time last year, with the index in 2011 failing to make a new high above 2010 peaks.

This view is supported by the fact that the index, on Feb. 1, broke above the 150 level that marks the middle peak of its recent double-bottom 'W' formation hit at the end of October.

"We've broken above 150 which is a signal, and we didn't have the same sort of signal in early 2011; we had a short-term rally but when we came up to a previous high, there was no volume and we remained below it," she said.

