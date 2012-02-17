European stock index futures point to a higher open for equities as Greece moves closer to secure a second bailout and avoid a messy debt default, while recent strong economic data out of the United States also supports.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.8-1 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC FINAL

LAFARGE SA FINAL

AIR LIQUIDE SA FINAL

AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Q4

AEGON NV Q4

ORIFLAME COSMETICS SA Q4

MEDA AB Q4

ALPIQ HOLDING AG FINAL

SES SA FINAL

U.S. COMPANIES

Q2 2012 Campbell Soup Co

Q4 Eog Resources Inc

Q3 2012 H J Heinz Co

Q4 Ventas Inc

MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT)

0700 DE PPI

0900 EZ Net Investment Flow

0930 GB Retail

1330 US CPI

1500 US Lead Indicators

1530 US ECRI Weekly

1630 US Cleveland Fed CPI

Reuters messaging atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net