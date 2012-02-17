European stock index futures point to a higher open for equities as Greece moves closer to secure a second bailout and avoid a messy debt default, while recent strong economic data out of the United States also supports.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.8-1 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC FINAL
LAFARGE SA FINAL
AIR LIQUIDE SA FINAL
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Q4
AEGON NV Q4
ORIFLAME COSMETICS SA Q4
MEDA AB Q4
ALPIQ HOLDING AG FINAL
SES SA FINAL
U.S. COMPANIES
Q2 2012 Campbell Soup Co
Q4 Eog Resources Inc
Q3 2012 H J Heinz Co
Q4 Ventas Inc
MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT)
0700 DE PPI
0900 EZ Net Investment Flow
0930 GB Retail
1330 US CPI
1500 US Lead Indicators
1530 US ECRI Weekly
1630 US Cleveland Fed CPI
