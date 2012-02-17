Fourth-quarter results from UK-listed companies have been "solid" so far but earnings estimates for this year are poised for further cuts, UBS warns.

The run-rate of positive surprises was above average, with 26 beats versus 8 misses at an earnings per share level, as strong growth from energy and consumer staples offset declines in financials and materials, the bank says.

UBS adds energy giant BG Group to its UK 1st XI list, replacing miner Rio Tinto, saying BG's asset quality was "clearly high" and the company's production target "unrivalled in the sector".

"There are further updates to come on Brazil later this month, and we see the stock as attractively valued at 21 percent discount to NAV (net asset value) (vs. 2 year average of 10 percent discount)," the bank says.

On the flipside, UBS expects further downgrades to 2012 estimates, forecasting a 5 percent fall in corporate earnings this year, compared to current consensus expectations for a 1 percent increase.

