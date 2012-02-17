With Europe's stock markets rallying, directors are selling more shares than they are purchasing, with buying volume close to a two-year low, Deutsche Bank research shows.

"Directors' buying has been clearly most pronounced at the lowest equity market level in the last two years and has therefore worked well as a Buying signal," Deutsche's analysts say.

In the past two weeks, they note significant selling in 29 companies, versus notable buying in just 21.

FTSE Eurofirst 300 is up 0.6 percent on the day, bringing its gains so far this year to 7.5 percent.

