After a dismal 2011, Citi expects investors to return to European equity markets this year and tips high-dividend stocks as offering an appealing alternative to "expensive" bonds.

The bank highlights companies offering low debt risk - as measured by credit default swaps - and high yield, such as pharma groups Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca

Another source of demand for equities will be from corporates carrying out mergers, acquisitions or buyback programmes, thanks to a "compelling" arbitrage between the cost of debt and the cost of equity, Citi adds.

French drug maker Sanofi, UK advertising company WPP and Centrica, owner of household energy supplier British Gas, are among large caps that screen highly under this metric, according to Citi estimates.

