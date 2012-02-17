European shares hit a six-and-a-half-month high in early trade as investors bet that Greece will sign a deal to secure a second bailout by Monday and thus avoid a messy default, which could have rippling effect in the financial markets.

Banking stocks, whose movements have been closely correlated with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis due to their exposure to it, feature among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 1.3 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.4 percent at 1,080.95 points after rising to a high of 1,083.76 earlier in the session.

