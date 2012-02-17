Shares in Schroders fall 1.4 percent as a Citi downgrade exacerbates profit-taking on the asset manager's stock, which breaks below its 20-day moving average.

The bank cuts Schroders to "sell" from "neutral", advising investors to cash in on a 30 percent rise between Jan. 10 and Feb 9.

Citi estimates the group would need a 25 percent equity market rally and 10 billion pounds ($15.75 billion) intermediary net fund inflows this year to justify current share price levels - a scenario Citi sees as "too optimistic".

"We believe Schroders' share price has responded too quickly and too positively to the market rally and early signs of fund flow recovery," the bank says.

It adds most of the recovery in global equity fund flows came from emerging markets, which account for 10 percent of Schroders' assets under management, and exchange-traded funds, which the UK group does not manage.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.6350 British pounds)