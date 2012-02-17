The FTSE Small Cap index advances 0.1 percent in early trade, underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips up 0.3 percent and the midcaps 0.7 percent firmer.

MTI Wireless Edge, which makes flat panel antennas for fixed wireless broadband, jumps more than 21 percent after unveiling a 17 percent rise in full-year gross profits.

Clean-fuel company Oxford Catalysts climbs 2.3 percent after the firm says in a trading update it is enjoying record levels of interest in its technology, and that it expects 2012 to be a significant milestone year for the business.

