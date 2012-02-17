Goldman Sachs Global Markets turns more cautious on stocks markets, tightening the stop on its only recommended tactical equities trade - a long position in the Russell 2000 U.S. small caps index.

"What has clearly changed in the past week - and the catalyst for this 'leash tightening' - is that European sovereign risks have reemerged, with continued near-term support for Greece now much more uncertain," Goldman's analysts say in a note.

"With the amplification of these hard-to-assess risks emanating from Europe, and data continuing to support our main thesis, we think that protecting the gains at this point with relatively tight stop is prudent."

They lift the stop on the Russell 2000 to 810 from 800. Goldman opened the recommendation on Jan. 26 at 799.26, with a target of 860. The index closed at 829.96 on Thursday, up 12 percent so far this year and beating gains of 8 percent on the S&P 500 and 10 percent on the FTSE Eurofirst 300.

