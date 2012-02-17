Shares in Renault rise 3.8 percent to 39.2 euros, as several brokers raise their target prices, cheering the carmaker's strong cash position and prospects for resilient earnings this year.

The rise in Renault shares adds to a 4.5 percent advance in the previous session, when it reported results, and takes the total gain in 2012 to more than 40 percent, though analysts see further upside.

The second-half earnings were in line "but cash was much better," Credit Suisse says in a note. It had expected net debt to remain at around 1 billion euros, but in fact, it fell to an "impressively low" 299 million euros.

Credit Suisse raises its target price on Renault to 50 euros, from 45, while retaining a "neutral" stance.

Similarly, JPMorgan retains a "neutral" rating, though it raises its target price to 45 euros, from 41.

"Renault delivered resilient auto earnings in 2011," JPMorgan says. "We see resilient group earnings again in 2012, with declines in Europe offset by growth outside Europe."

