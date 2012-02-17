BRUSSELS Feb 17 Shares in SES fall as much as 5.5 percent after it says growth will slow in 2012 due to a delayed satellite launch and the switch-off of analogue television in Germany.

Brokers say they were aware of the issues affecting 2012 but that the guidance from the satellite operator was even weaker than expected. The Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast is for a 5 percent increase in revenue this year, while the company says it expects recurring revenue to grow by just 2 percent.

SES's shares are the weakest in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European stocks. Shares in rival Eutelsat are also weak, down 3.1 percent.

Eutelsat said on Thursday that it was on track to achieve full-year forecasts, but that this now looked more challenging in view of the current competitive environment in some regions and a partial delay in the roll-out of services from a recently launched satellite.

