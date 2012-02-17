Shares in France's Lafarge surge 6 percent in brisk volumes, topping the CAC 40 leaderboard and hitting a near-seven month high, after the world's biggest cement maker posts better-than-expected quarterly results and pledges to slash its debt in 2012 with further disposals and cost cuts.

"Results were well above forecasts... It continues its strict cash management, and in addition to the already announced cost-cutting measures, management has announced a fresh cut to capex, 1 billion euros in divestment and a halving of the dividend," a Paris-based trader says.

The stock has jumped 48 percent since a low in late November, while rival Holcim has gained 24 percent and HeidelbergCement has risen 47 percent over the same period, as the CAC 40 climbed 23 percent.

After two hours of trading, the volume on the stock represents 165 percent of its daily average volume of the past 90 days.

For more on Lafarge, click on:

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net