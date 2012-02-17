Britains's FTSE 100 is heading for strong resistance at 6,100, where previous rallies rant out steam in February 2011 and May 2011, and which was last convincingly breached in May 2008. Positioning may help it get there.

"With many traders remaining short, covering these positions will no doubt exacerbate any upside moves, as it has done over recent weeks," traders at Northland say in a note.

"Despite being 5 precent above its 200-day moving average, an RSI (relative strength index) of 61 suggests the market is not yet in overbought territory, but a level of 6,100 will lead to profit taking, should no major downside catalyst emerge prior to that."

The FTSE index hit fresh 6-1/2-month intra-day highs this session at 5,923.78.

