Shares in Italian aerospace and defence comapany Finmeccanica rise 7 percent to their highest since mid-November and feature among leading Milan blue-chip gainers, lifted by a jet order worth $1 billion from Israel.

The Israeli defence ministry has chosen Finmeccanica's Alenia Aermacchi unit to supply 30 M-346 Master training jets.

"The importance of this order is also that the worldwide trainer market is huge," Mediobanca analyst Massimo Vecchio says in a note. He says the U.S. should tender 500 units worth $10 billion in the next decade.

Reuters messaging rm://elisa.anzolin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net