Shares in oil explorer Bowleven surge 18.2 percent, hitting a three month high and topping the London leaders board, after several traders cite rumours that oil and gas firm Tullow is due to make an approach for the Cameroon-focused firm.

Both Tullow and Bowleven decline to comment on the rumour.

"(There is) some suggestion that Tullow may buy Bowleven which would be a good deal for Tullow," Darren Sinden, trader at Silverwind Securities, says.

It is not the first time such rumours, which are also cited by two other traders, one who mentioned a 100 pence per share offer, have emerged.

Analysts are not convinced any bid is imminent, but say the company is certainly a takeover candidate in the longer term.

"If you had a company that became interested in the assets they would look at how cheap Bowleven is and maybe make a move but there's still some outstanding things that need to happen in their plan to develop the assets," says Canaccord Genuity analyst Braden Purkis.

"The key risk is convincing people that what they (Bowleven) have can be monetised. I would be surprised if anything (takeover approach) was imminent."

