So far in the earnings season, about half of Europe STOXX 600 companies have reported results, and 51 percent have beaten or met analyst forcasts, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

The materials sector, home of steel and mining groups, has posted the worst sectoral performance so far, with only 24 percent of companies beating or meeting forecasts.

The figures pale in comparison with numbers coming out of the U.S. earnings season, where 77 percent of the S&P 500 companies have reported results so far, of which 68 percent have beaten or met forecasts.

