The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.3 percent in midday trade, while the blue chips are up 0.3 percent, and the midcaps are 0.8 percent higher.

S & U, a provider of home credit and motor finance, adds 8.3 percent after the company says it expects its full-year results, due on March 29, to be significantly ahead of market expectations.

Oil explorer Bowleven surges more than 60 percent after Dragon Oil says it is considering approach for Bowleven.

