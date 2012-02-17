Shares in Belgian property group Befimmo fall as much as 4.5 percent after the group cut its annual dividend and said it was facing a more challenging economic environment.

"They came out yesterday and significantly cut their dividend and this is notoriously bad news for Belgian real estate stocks. If you look back to August 2009 you will see the same happened to Cofinimmo when they cut their dividend," a London based analyst says.

At 1145 GMT, shares are 4 percent lower, making it the weakest performer on the Bel20 Index of leading Belgian shares.

On Thursday, Befimmo said that it would lower its annual dividend by 13 percent to 3.45 in 2012.

Reuters messaging rm://robertjan.bartunek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net