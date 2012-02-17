Shares in Harvey Nash rise 4.8 percent in volume more than nine times the 90-day average after the recruitment company says full-year results will be ahead of expectations, prompting Shore Capital to upgrade its recommendation to "buy".

The company said net fee income (NFI) would be 78 million pounds ($123 million) for the year to January, which Shore Capital says was marginally ahead of its 77.2 million pounds forecast.

"The trading update highlighted that contract NFI remained strong, particularly in IT and specifically involving mobile technology convergence," Shore says in a note.

The broker upgrades its rating on Harvey Nash to "buy" from "hold", believing the shares to be inexpensive.

Panmure Gordon raises its target price to 62 pence, from 57, though the new target is still below the current price, 67.4 pence, and the broker retains its "hold" on the shares.

"A much better update than anticipated from Harvey Nash after a strong finish to Q4, more than underlining what we believe are its key niche strengths," Panmure says.

"With net cash on the balance sheet and a progressive dividend, we believe it remains better placed than most to prosper."

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net