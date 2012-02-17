European stocks extend their gains in afternoon trade, up around 0.7 percent, as U.S. shares rise at the open on Wall Street, helped by renewed expectation of a final agreement on a bailout package for debt-stricken Greece that would ease tensions surrounding the euro zone debt crisis.

At 1438 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.7 percent at 1,084.34 points, led by shares of euro zone lenders among the most exposed to Greek debt, such as Societe Generale, up 5.5 percent, and Credit Agricole, up 5.3 percent.

