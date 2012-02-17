Octopus Investments retains its cautious stance on stocks, cashing in some holdings to get back its original outlay and keeping only the profit still invested.

"Perhaps this week's events will serve as a warning that markets have been slightly too complacent this year in their view that euro zone worries could be solved in an orderly fashion ... As a result, we remain fundamentally cautious in our outlook," says Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus, which has around 2.3 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) under management.

"We've been top slicing profits from some of our better performing equity funds, and ensuring that we have enough market exposure in the portfolios to benefit from the continued equity rally, without taking on too much risk should markets take a more dramatic lurch downwards."

European equities have had a volatile week, knocked by fresh twists and turns in Greece's bid to secure a bailout deal and avoid a chaotic default, but FTSE Eurofirst 300 looks set to close 1.8 percent up on last Friday.

