The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.7 percent, while the midcaps add 1 percent, and the blue chips are 0.3 percent firmer.

Oil explorer Bowleven surges more than 60 percent after Dragon Oil says it is considering making a takeover offer for the company. Dragon Oil's shares advance 0.6 percent.

Clean-fuel company Oxford Catalysts climbs almost 9 percent after the firm says in a trading update it is enjoying record levels of interest in its technology, and that it expects 2012 to be a significant milestone year for the business.

