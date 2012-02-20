European stock index futures are up, boosted by China's move to ease bank lending capacity to combat slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy and on expectations that debt-stricken Greece is about to get a second bailout package.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC are up 0.9 to 1.1 percent, pointing to a higher open for equities.

European stocks rallied on Friday, with a key index hitting a level not seen since before the market's early August nosedive. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.6 percent higher at 1,083.22 points.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

CARLSBERG A/S Q4

AGEAS SA Q4

PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES ASA Q4

BANK OF IRELAND PRELIM

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 Cabot Oil and Gas Corp

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0745 FR Business climate Feb

0900 IT Ind orders Dec

0900 IT Ind sales Dec

