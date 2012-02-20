JP Morgan tips Germany's Xetra Dax as its preferred European national index for this year, citing its exposure to growth in emerging markets and expectations of a continued cyclical rebound.

The bank also says short-selling bans on European banks, which had hurt the German index last summer, are being lifted and the index is attractively priced after ceasing to be "a consensus long" by global purchase managers.

Within the Dax, JPM picks Heidelbergcement, Infineon, Volkswagen and Bayer.

The bank also argues Britain's FTSE 100 has the potential to make a "clean new cycle high" thanks to significant upsides for materials, financials and energy stocks from current valuations.

It highlights "overweight" stances on Lloyds Banking Group, Aviva , HSBC, Vedanta, BHP Billiton.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net