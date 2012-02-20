Shares in Drax rise 2 percent after HSBC upgrades the operator of Britain's largest coal-fired power station to 'overweight' from 'neutral', betting on a solid earnings performance and favourable energy market trends.

The brokerage also retains its 600 pence per share price target on Drax, which reports full-year results on Tuesday. That implies an upside of around 14 percent from current levels.

"Strong gas market fundamentals and weakness in CO2 prices should underpin 2011-12 earnings, in our view," HSBC says in a note. "From Q2 2013 onwards, it is all about upcoming visibility on regulatory support for co-firing of coal and biomass."

