Shares in CSR rise 12.4 percent, the top gainer on the FTSE 250, as the British chipmaker announces plans for a $50 million share buyback and raises its dividend.

Seymour Pierce says the fourth-quarter results - which saw CSR swing to fourth-quarter loss, despite rising revenues -came in ahead of its expectations.

The Broker says the announcement of the $50 million share buy back is good to see, as is the news that SiRFstarIV (GPS chip) has been adopted for the Google Nexus, and repeats its bullish stance on CSR on valuation grounds.

"The buy case remains firmly intact - an EV/sales 2011 0.6 times is simply too low when compared with almost all of the semiconductor industry," Seymour Pierce says.

