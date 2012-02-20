Shares in British sportswear retailer JJB Sports rise 20 percent, the top percentage risers in London, after the company issues a positive trading update.

The company says like-for-like sales in the second-half fell 7.6 percent, but like-for-like gross margin increasing 32.1 percent in the 5 weeks ending Jan. 29.

"This is a solid performance, in the circumstances, given the fact that most clothing retailers have had a tough start to the calendar year," says Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan.

"A few green shoots are beginning to become visible, given the continued strong performance of the refitted stores, a decent online opportunity emerging (some 6 percent of FY2012's sales) and ongoing good cash management."

