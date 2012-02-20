Investors, spooked by ongoing hurdles in Greece's bid to secure an international bailout and avoid a messy default, ditched European equities in the past week in favour of emerging markets and bonds.

Emerging markets equity funds saw net inflows of $2.2 billion in the week to Feb. 15, while their Europe-focused rivals saw net outflows, EPFR data shows.

"France equity funds recorded outflows for the tenth straight week and Germany equity funds suffered net outflows for the sixth time in the seven weeks year-to-date for total cumulative outflows of $540.6 million," EPFR says.

For more on EPFR flows data, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net