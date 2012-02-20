The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.3 percent higher in early deals, slightly lagging a sharper 0.5 percent gain on the FTSE 100 and a 0.4 precent rise on the FTSE 250.

Amiad Water Systems is up 3.4 percent at the open after announcing two significant contract wins in Australia, valued at around $8 million and $1.6 million respectively. The projects are in the desalination and oil & gas segments, which Amiad has identified as key growth areas.

"These orders suggest that the municipal and oil & gas sectors are already headed for higher revenues than we are currently forecasting," Nomura Code, which has a "buy" rating on Amiad, says in a note.

Caffyns drops 14.6 percent following the car retailer's announcement after the market closed on Friday that sales of new and used cars had fallen by up to 11.7 percent on a like-for-like basis during the four months to Jan 31.

