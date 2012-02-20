Shares in BP gain 2.1 percent after Mitsui, a minority partner in the well which caused the largest offshore oil spill in U.S. history, agreed the first government settlement involving the doomed Macondo well.

BP is trying to reach its own settlement with the Obama administration but whether it can succeed by a trial which starts in a week's time in New Orleans is uncertain.

"It's an indicator that settlements are possible directly with the authorities. It's a reflection that progress can be made," Royal Bank of Canada analyst Peter Hutton says.

BP, which owned a majority stake in the Macondo well and was its operator, faces tens of billions of dollars of possible damages and liabilities from the oil spill.

On Friday, Japanese trading firm Mitsui's MOEX unit agreed to pay $90 million to settle some of its liability with the U.S. Justice Department.

Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint says BP's shares are showing a "sympathetic response" to the smaller than expected numbers implied by Mitsui's settlement, although he cautions that Mitsui's deal with the Justice Department can't be compared with any settlement BP might agree given BP's much larger role as operator of the well.

"We are still facing a lot of uncertainties and that hasn't really changed," he says.

