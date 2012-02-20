Shares in Aveva shed 2.4 percent as UBS downgrades its recommendation on the software solutions firm to "sell" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.

The bank says: "2012 is unlikely to provide enough upside surprises to sustain momentum."

Aveva's shares are up 18.8 percent in 2012, outpacing a 12 percent rise on the FTSE 250.

UBS says while Aveva has a high return on capital, an inherently cash generative business model and a topdown view of Aveva's end markets appears attractive, with the shares trading on 22.4 times 2012 EV/NOPAT the business' fundamentals are more than adequately discounted.

The bank, however, says a premium is warranted and moves to a 20 times target multiple to reflect long-term growth prospects and some prospect of mergers and acquisitions involving Aveva.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net