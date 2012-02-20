After thriving in 2011, short selling was the worst hedge fund strategy in January, down 6.9 percent while world stocks rose 5.7 percent, according to EDHEC-Risk Institute data.

The best hedge fund strategy last month was long positions on equities of emerging markets, up 4.6 percent, while 'long-short' strategies gained 3.4 percent and investments in distressed securities gained 3.3 percent, EDHEC data shows.

"While emerging markets scored an impressive 11 percent, the corresponding hedge fund strategy only managed less than half of it, in line with its 'measured dynamic exposure'," EDHEC analysts say in a note.

"Unsurprisingly enough, the short selling strategy recorded a massive loss."

The MSCI emerging equities index gained 11 percent in January.

