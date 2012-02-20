The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.8 percent, in line with the FTSE 100, while the FTSE 250 climbs 1.1 percent.

British sportswear retailer JJB Sports gains 12.5 percent, one of the top percentage risers in London, after the company issues a positive trading update.

"A few green shoots are beginning to become visible, given the continued strong performance of the refitted stores, a decent online opportunity emerging (some 6 percent of FY2012's sales) and ongoing good cash management," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

British credit card insurer CPP shares were suspended from trading after it said its future was at risk following new demands from the Financial Services Authority regulator, which has been scrutinising its business practices for the last year.

